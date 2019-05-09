Mumbai: Drop in road accident deaths in city, suburbs

national

Transport department officials said the credit for most of this should go to the Mumbai traffic police who have been doing an excellent enforcement job and maintaining traffic discipline in the city

Representational picture

Road accident statistics of the first three months of 2019 have revealed a 20 per cent drop in fatalities in Mumbai city, suburbs and Thane district. A sharp increase has been found in the district limits of Satara and Aurangabad City where there has been a 91 to 83 per cent increase in fatalities respectively.

The latest report focuses on the district-wise figures of road accident fatalities as compared to those of earlier years. While the percentage decrease in fatalties in Mumbai city and Thane district is 20 per cent, the net fall in fatalities is 24 per cent and 48 per cent respectively.

Thane City has seen a decline of 12 per cent with a net fall of 9 per cent as compared to earlier years. Interestingly, a major drop of 49 per cent in fatalities has been reported from Pune City.

Transport department officials said the credit for most of this should go to the Mumbai traffic police who have been doing an excellent enforcement job and maintaining traffic discipline in the city.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates