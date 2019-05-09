Visually challenged Mumbai boy 95 percent in ICSE

national

Aryan Ghag, diagnosed with retinopathy of prematurity at birth, beats all odds to score big

Aryan with parents Monali and Yogesh Ghag. Pic/Suresh Karkera

With the ICSE results out, city boy Aryan Ghag has emerged a winner. A visually-challenged student of IES Manik Vidyamandir in Bandra, Aryan has scored a whopping 95 per cent defeating all odds. The Ghag family, severely disheartened when their son was diagnosed with a condition that meant a weak vision, are today proud parents of an optimistic son.

Following his success, Aryan wants to take one step at a time. "I was expecting a good score but 95 per cent is really a great surprise. The hard work has paid off," he said, adding that he has still not decided about the future course of action. His family and friends, who believe he is good at computers and should pursue the Information Technology stream.

Born as a premature baby, Aryan was diagnosed with ROP (retinopathy of prematurity) with temporal dragging of the disc and retinal vessels involving the macula. He was advised to use specs from the age of seven months. "But even with a poor vision, he would always write his own papers initially. However, complications arose later and he had to undergo surgery three years ago with lenses from both his eyes removed. He now sees everything blurred and mostly only silhouettes," Aryan's mother Monali narrated, pointing to the irony about the family running an optics business.

"He has had to amend his life plans due to the several medical changes but he is more than open and willing to explore new paths. His courage, positivity, cheerfulness continues to inspire us," his mother said as father Yogesh too takes pride in the fact that his son is popular among his peers. "He has always been a jovial person and no amount of difficulty has changed his approach to life," he said.

Aryan had a teacher come home to help him with languages and social science subjects. The rest was taken care of by his mother. He opted for economics and commercial studies instead of science and mathematics due to his vision. But nothing stopped him from achieving the best. "It is important to stay happy. We must stop asking 'why me?' and instead, feel lucky to have what many others don't. Finding happiness is the key," Aryan insisted.

