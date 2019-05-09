Mumbai Crime: 55-year old doctor rapes model in Versova; arrested

crime

A 55-year-old doctor rented a house in Versova and raped and blackmailed a 22-year-old model in Chembur

Representational image

A 55-year-old doctor was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping and blackmailing a 22-year-old model from Chembur. According to the police, the woman and the doctor met each other through a mutual friend at the end of 2017, after which they became friends. The woman was going through a skin problem in 2017 and was looking for a dermatologist regarding the treatment when one of her friends referred her to the accused. She approached him for the treatment and eventually, they became friends.

According to the Hindustan Times, the doctor rented a house in Versova and called the victim to meet him there. “During investigations, we found that some amount of money was transferred to the woman’s account by the doctor. The complainant said that the doctor, on one occasion, took some pictures of her, eventually using it to blackmail her,” said a police officer.

The accused allegedly raped the victim and used the photographs to blackmail her. A complaint was filed last week, after which the police arrested the accused on Sunday from Chembur. The investigation is underway and the police are gathering evidence to file a charge-sheet against the accused. “We have interrogated the doctor and we will also be gathering technical evidence to file a watertight charge-sheet in the case,” he added.

Recent rape cases in Mumbai

A senior citizen man allegedly raped a 25-year-old mentally challenged girl in Mumbai. The accused identified as Mohammad Mushtakin Khan (77) is a real estate agent and was produced in the court where he was remanded police custody by the court. Mohammad Mushtakin Khan used to visit the woman's house and brought her things to eat often. The accused called the victim to Sion station on the pretext of Mumbai darshan and booked a cab to Grant Road area where he allegedly raped her in a lodge.

A TV actor and fitness model, Karan Oberoi was arrested by the Oshiwara police.The Oshiwara police registered a case against him for allegedly raping an astrologer on the pretext of marrying her. The victim also alleged that the accused recorded a video on his mobile after sedating her and also extorted money from her. As per the FIR, the victim met the accused through a dating application in October 2016. They became friends and the victim met the accused in his flat in Andheri where he promised to marry her. One day, the accused offered coconut water to the victim. After the woman drank it, she suddenly started to feel dizzy. She claimed that the accused then raped her and also recorded it on his phone.

A sessions court sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting and impregnating his sister-in-law. The victim stated that the accused, also her brother-in-law, worked as a watchman. In 2015, when she went to stay over with her sister for a few days at her home as the accused was on night duty. During one of the nights when she was at her sister's house, the accused skipped work to stay home and when everyone was asleep, he raped her.

Stories of the day

