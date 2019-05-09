Four cars catch fire in two days on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

national

Superintendent of State Highway Vijay Chavan said that they are probing the cars catching fire incidents on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Four cars have caught fire on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in the span of two days, with the fourth catching fire on Wednesday. Police said the cause of the fire was a short circuit. No one was hurt in the incident as the trio inside the car jumped out as soon as it caught fire.

The trio who was headed to Mumbai from Pune around 8 am when the incident took place. The IRB official arrived on the scene and doused the fire. Two days ago, a car of a reputable brand that was being tested, caught fire. In this incident, too, no one was hurt. Superintendent of State Highway Vijay Chavan said, "This is the fourth incident in two days. We are probing. Most of them were found using the AC while driving and had caught because of a short circuit."

Pune Regional Transport Officer Sanjay Raut said, "There's rarely a single cause for any car fire. It's more likely that there was a combination of causes such as human error, mechanical causes, fuel issues and chemical causes, and they all worked together to create a dangerous situation. Fuel connection or leakage need to be checked."

