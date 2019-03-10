Two accidents cause chaos on Mumbai Pune Expressway

national

In one accident, the police have identified the deceased as Sushmit Mutha, Janaki Nandkar and Rani Gaur

Two separate road accidents on the Mumbai Pune Expressway killed four, including two women, and injured three people. Due to the accidents, traffic was slow-moving on Saturday.

In one accident, the police have identified the deceased as Sushmit Mutha, Janaki Nandkar and Rani Gaur. They have not been able to ascertain other identities as of now.

According to the police, one accident that took place on Saturday around 2.55 pm involved an Ertiga car bearing the number MH-14-FG 0205. "It was speeding and lost control and hit the truck bearing number MH-48-4809. Based on the wrist watch a deceased was wearing, the timing of the accident had been confirmed. We have collected the details of deceased based on the their government documents," said an official.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates