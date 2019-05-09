Mumbai: CSMT's hi-tech indicators make commuters unhappy

national

The railway officials said the font size of the new indicators are appropriate and have been made following the latest guidelines of Research Designs and Standards Organisation

The new platform indicators at CSMT. Pic/Ashish Raje

The newly installed hi-tech LED indicators at city's biggest railway station, CSMT, has left lakhs of commuters irked. The font size in the indicators is too small to be visible from across the platform, complain the commuters.

The commuters have complained that previous indicators were visible from any corner of the station, but now they have to walk close to the indicators to read the train and platform details. Nearly five lakh commuters use the station daily.

"Who takes such decisions? May be people who have never stepped out of their cabins. Earlier, commuters would check the details of their train at one glance while entering the station, but now they have to walk close to the indicators as the font size is too small," Manisha Raje from Mulund said.

Another commuter, Dr Srikant Punamia, also complained about the font size. "Everyone finds the font size of the destination station is too small to be visible from the other end of the platform. It is obvious that those in charge never use the station," Punamia added.

"It's horrible. They need to change that. Can't understand from far which train is on which platform," commuter Deepak Abhyankar said. Commuter association member Subhash Gupta said, "The small-sized indicators are just the tip of the iceberg. The new placement of the metal detectors along with several blockades placed for the roof repair work may lead to a stampede one day."

However, the railway officials said the font size of the new indicators are appropriate and have been made following the latest guidelines of Research Designs and Standards Organisation. The new indicators are IP based and has features that will ensure it doesn't fail and make it free from any electrical interference or errors. "We are providing more indicators of bigger size on individual platforms by May 31 which will further enhance visibility," Central Railway's chief PRO Sunil Udasi said.

