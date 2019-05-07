Mumbai to become first city to launch 'one nation one card' scheme for various transport modes

national

The scheme was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while he inaugurated the Ahmedabad Metro in March 2019

Mumbai will soon become the first city in the country to roll out a 'one card one nation' system to boost to the public transportation system where the commuters can use their bank debit card for any mode of transport. This move to implement the pilot project comes following a meeting in Mumbai of the representatives of various ministries in the last week of April.

The one nation one card project is the idea of the Urban Development Ministry. This scheme is based on the National Common Mobility Card guidelines of the ministry. The scheme was announced by Narendra Modi while he inaugurated the Ahmedabad Metro in March 2019.

According to Times Now, under the scheme, the card will have a wallet with a specific amount of money which can be used for travelling as well as retail purchase. The agencies in Mumbai like the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and railways are working unanimously to implement Integrated Transportation System (ITS). “In the first phase, major transport operators such as Railways, Metro and BEST will be included, while in the second phase it will also be extended for payment of tolls at the nakas on highways,” the report quotes an official as saying.

The MMRDA has floated tenders on Public-Private-Partnership basis to implement the Integrated Transportation System. An official of the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation stated, “All upcoming construction projects are being planned to be ITS-complaint. Besides, we are in the process of sending a detailed plan on the mobility card to the railway board for its approval."

Recent Events in Mumbai

The Western Railway has come up with a short-term solution to resolve the issue of pressure on the Churchgate-end foot over-bridge (FOB), after the walls of the level crossing were shut at Jogeshwari station. WR officials plan to extend the existing middle FOB on the east side to unburden the bridge. mid-day had reported the closing of the walls of the level crossing at the station in its report 'We are trying to save lives,' on March 15. A senior official said there was a long-term plan in place, but to immediately address the issue, they are planning to have an additional entry/exit in the existing middle foot over-bridge at Jogeshwari station. At present, the station has three big FOBs, one at the Churchgate-end connecting east-west, another at the middle connecting the west to the station, and the third at the Virar-end connecting east and west and the harbour line station through a walkway.

After the Supreme Court on Monday allowed coastal road contractors and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to continue with the work on the portion where it has already commenced, they immediately resumed it. The contractors and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials had rushed to the SC after the Bombay High Court had stayed reclamation for the construction of the coastal road till June 3. The proposed road connects Marine Drive in South Mumbai to Bandra, one of the busiest and most traffic-prone routes in the city.



