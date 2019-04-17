Mumbai: New FOB landing to resolve Jogeshwari station crisis

national

WR steps in to sort out issue after walls of level crossing were shut, burdening Churchgate-end foot over-bridge

WR officials plan to have an additional entry/exit in the existing middle footover bridge at Jogeshwari station

The Western Railway has come up with a short-term solution to resolve the issue of pressure on the Churchgate-end foot over-bridge (FOB), after the walls of the level crossing were shut at Jogeshwari station. WR officials plan to extend the existing middle FOB on the east side to unburden the bridge. mid-day had reported the closing of the walls of the level crossing at the station in its report 'We are trying to save lives,' on March 15.

A senior official said there was a long-term plan in place, but to immediately address the issue, they are planning to have an additional entry/exit in the existing middle foot over-bridge at Jogeshwari station. At present, the station has three big FOBs, one at the Churchgate-end connecting east-west, another at the middle connecting the west to the station, and the third at the Virar-end connecting east and west and the harbour line station through a walkway.



A new escalator put in place in the East side

A month ago, in March 2019, the railways had fenced both sides of the station to stop trespassing, and since then commuters have been complaining of inconvenience. To address the problem, the Western Railway has a plan to extend and widen the slow line platforms and add escalators, etc, but as it might take time a short-cutplan has been drawn up. One escalator has been put in place in the east side. Station officials said it will be commissioned before the monsoon sets in.

Commuters happy with move

Mansoor Umer Darvesh, secretary of the Fort-based Passenger and Traffic Relief Association, and a resident of Jogeshwari, who has been fighting for the cause, welcomed the move. "It will spell big relief as the new bridge landing in the east will take off half the crowd from the existing Churchgate-end bridge. The WR should expedite work on it," he told mid-day.

When mid-day visited the station, it found that there are informal openings from the rail track to the east side at two locations besides the existing FOBs. These are under electric poles 23/11 and 23/12. The short-cuts have small temporary bridges made of planks which are used by locals to cross to the east side.

'Extension of bridge on'

WR's Chief Public Relations Officer Ravinder Bhakar confirmed that work on the extension of the bridge is on. "Our target is to complete it by June end," he added.

