Mumbai: Jogeshwari railway station to get three escalators

Forced into acting by unhappy commuters, WR also plans to construct an FOB to connect the Harbour line platform with east side of station

After construction of the new harbour line platform, passengers complained that both parts of the station were not connected well

In a reply given to an RTI query placed by a commuter, the Western Railway (WR) has elaborated on their plans of upgrading the Jogeshwari station and giving it the much needed facelift. Apart from three escalators, one of which will be ready by March, the station would also get better amenities.

The infrastructural layout of the station has been a matter of concern for commuters for some time now. After the new harbour line platform was constructed, people complained that both the stations were not connected well. Even earlier, commuters have communicated their grievances with the general manager during his inspection visits.

Speaking to mid-day, Mansoor Umer Darvesh, secretary of Passenger and Traffic Relief Association, said, "I was curious as to why the Jogeshwari station was not getting escalators, and hence, had filed an RTI query. I have been told that the station will get three escalators, one of which will be ready in the next two months. It'll take some time to install the other two as there is some land acquisition problem." Sources said that the WR would also construct a foot-over-bridge (FOB) to connect the harbour line platform with the eastern side of the station.

Sharing more details, Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Ravinder Bhakar said, "At present, the Jogeshwari station has two FOBs on either side of the platforms. Another FOB will be constructed to connect the western side to all the four platforms on the east. It is likely to be commissioned shortly." Bhakar further said that as platforms 1 and 2 are narrow, they would be widened by reducing the width of platforms 3 and 4.

