Goliath hatched on the island of Santa Cruz in the Galapagos on June 15, between 1885 and 1890. He arrived at the Bronx Zoo in 1929 and moved to Zoo Miami in 1981. He has bred with several different females but has never had offspring

Goliath greeting his baby. Pic/Zoo Miami

Listen to this article Tortoise turns 135, celebrates his 1st Father’s Day at US zoo x 00:00

A South Florida zoo’s oldest resident celebrated his 135th birthday and his first Father’s Day on Sunday. Goliath, a 234-kg Galapagos tortoise at Zoo Miami, also became a father for the first time earlier this month, zoo officials said.

Goliath hatched on the island of Santa Cruz in the Galapagos on June 15, between 1885 and 1890. He arrived at the Bronx Zoo in 1929 and moved to Zoo Miami in 1981. He has bred with several different females but has never had offspring. The new hatchling’s mother, Sweet Pea, is between 85 and 100 years old.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever