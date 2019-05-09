Video: Minor boys perform death-defying stunt on Mumbai local train

national

The alleged incident was recorded by the commuter on Wednesday noon, between Wadala and Sandhurst road station

Screengrab from the video

Mumbai local trains are the lifeline of the city. Not surprising, that a number of videos about them have gone viral – from train stunts to people falling to death. The number of railway rowdies, especially youths, being caught on camera doing stunts on trains don’t seem to have gone down. And the railway police are at their wits’ end on how to stop this menace.

In spite of GRP and RPF officers working tirelessly to ensure youngsters stay away from dangerous stunts on trains, there are always a stubborn few.

A commuter, who was going towards CSMT, spotted a group of youngsters performing dangerous stunts on a moving train. The alleged incident was recorded by the commuter on Wednesday noon, between Wadala and Sandhurst road station.

According to the commuter, who doesn't wish to be named, he spotted them and warned them about the threat to life while performing the stunts. But the youngsters didn't listen to him and continued to perform their stunt.

The commuter began filming their stunt. In the video, the boys were seen performing various stunts standing on the footboard of the train. The minor was seen risking his life by leaning out of the door and skidding along the ground, while the train is in motion.

The Railway Protection Force in the recent past have arrested many individuals involved in performing dangerous stunts on Mumbai’s running local trains. While youngsters perform stunts on all three suburban railway lines, the Harbour line from CSMT to Panvel has emerged the most notorious.

