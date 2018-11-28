Mumbai: British parkour group caught performing deadly stunt on high-rise

national

The cops said they would inform the Special Branch (SB). An officer said, "Once their conference ends on December 2, their movement will be restricted. We will keep an eye on them."

The six Brits belong to a famous parkour group called Storror, said cops

Mumbai police have detained six British nationals for performing deadly stunts on a high-rise near Prabhadevi station. Their stunt videos went viral online, showing the daredevils jumping from one 14-storey building to another.

All six are freerunners who perform death-defying stunts — Max Cave, 26, Benj Storror Cave, 24, Callum Powell, 27, Toby Segar, 24, Sacha Powell, 24, Drew F Taylor, 24. According to the police, they belong to a parkour group called Storror, famous for their stunts.

"Four of them had come for a conference at Worli. Two others came for a business trip," said an officer. Sources said the daredevils took to Google Maps to search for two high-rises of the same height to attempt the stunt. The cops took statements of the Brits and the building's inhabitants, but did not register a case.

The cops said they would inform the Special Branch (SB). An officer said, "Once their conference ends on December 2, their movement will be restricted. We will keep an eye on them."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates