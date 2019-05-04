Soon, use your debit, credit card to buy railway train tickets

national

Order has been place for 52 machines for Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Bhusawal and Nagpur

Commuters at 31 stations across Mumbai will soon be able to use their debit and credit card to get a ticket through the ticket vending machines. The Central Railway (CR) has finalised the list of stations across Maharashtra after successful trials of the modified machines.

mid-day had reported in 2018 about the CR's plan to modify the existing Automatic Ticket Vending Machine (ATVM) to add the new feature. The IT arm of the railways, the Centre for Railway Information Systems, has been given the responsibility of modifying the ATVMs.

A senior official associated with the project said orders have been placed for 52 such machines for five divisions of Central Railway, including Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Bhusawal and Nagpur. About 31 modified machines will be installed in Mumbai while the remaining 21 will be placed at the other divisions. CSMT will get three such machines. With the popularity of credit/debit cards in urban cities, the machines are expected to be successful.

