Zayed Khan with kids Zidaan, Aariz and father Sanjay Khan

Actor Zayed Khan, who is back in the spotlight, says being a father is more of a healthy balance between a best friend and the most honest critique. On Father’s Day 2025, the Main Hoon Na star speaks exclusively about being a dad to sons Zidaan and Aariz, parenting tips from his father and veteran star Sanjay Khan, and more.

Zayed Khan on being a father

Zayed believes that, according to him, fatherhood is about knowing when to be a father and when to be a friend. Recalling the time his elder son Zidaan was born, he shares, “I was awestruck. It was the first time I knew I had duties to fulfill beyond myself. It dawned on me the responsibility of being a father. And the other time it happens is when they say "Papa" for the first time. That's when a man knows he can no longer be a boy.”

When asked if his lad has watched any of his films, Zayed answers, “He has watched some. Some he likes and some he tells me honestly that he doesn't. I welcome his criticism.”

Zayed Khan on parenting advice from Sanjay Khan

The actor states, “My father always taught me one thing that has been engraved in my soul, "Beta, ghaas kha, lekin Imaan kabhi mat bechna" (Eat grass if you have to but never sell your soul). I hope to fulfil this duty with humility.”

He adds, “Never water down your wine. Always give your best to whatever you do and never cheat yourself. That's what my father told me and I tell my children too.”

On Father’s Day, Zayed signs off by asserting that although nobody can achieve perfection, it is important to do your best, as you can, everyday. Because kids see everything.

Zayed Khan’s work front

Zayed Khan awaits his digital debut, The Film That Never Was. It promises Zayed in a 'never-seen-before' avatar. If reports are to be believed, Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Sussanne Khan, Jackie Shroff, and even Shah Rukh Khan will be appearing in the film.

Aseem Merchant has conceptualised and produced it, along with Zayed. Director Mohit Srivastava, and Kavin Dave have collaborated on the script.