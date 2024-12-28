Zayed Khan who donned the role of Lucky aka Laxman with long hair in Main Hoon Na has reinvented himself as a successful businessman by surpassing many contemporary actors in net worth

Zayed Khan (pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article Zayed Khan owns staggering Rs 1500 crore net worth higher than Allu Arjun and THESE contemporary actors x 00:00

Actor Zayed Khan debuted with 'Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne' but gained popularity through his role Lucky in Main Hoon Na alongside Shah Rukh Khan, his only box-office hit. Despite his career going downhill, Zayed transitioned to business ventures and reinvented himself as a successful businessman. He has surpassed the wealth of many of his more successful acting contemporaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zayed Khan's acting career and his transition to business

Zayed is the son of Sanjay Khan and nephew of Feroz Khan. He began his career at the age of 22, in the year 2003. Films like Dus, where he played a supporting role worked very well. However, he failed as a solo lead. He had 10 flops between 2005-2012, including Fight Club and Mission Istanbul. His last film, Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene, released in 2015 also flopped at the box office. He made a comeback on TV with Haasil, by that time, he had done 15 films, of which 13 crashed, one was average, and one hit.

Zayed smartly diversified his career by using his savings and earnings to venture into business. Over the years, he invested in various startups and businesses and put his business management degree to good use. As per ET Now, the actor has an impressive net worth of Rs 1500 crore.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Zayed Khan neither confirmed nor denied the figure, but chuckled at it. If the figure is accurate, it would place Zayed above several stars of this century like Ram Charan (Rs 1300 crore), Ranbir Kapoor (Rs 550 crore), Prabhas (Rs 400 crore), and Allu Arjun (Rs 350 crore).

Zayed Khan's financial advice for youngsters

In the interview, the actor also shared a piece of financial advice. The Dus actor said that one should 'live within their means'. He added, "There is a saying, ‘If you can afford a Ferrari, buy a Mercedes, and if you can afford a Mercedes, buy a Fiat’. We are in the age of social media, where your image is… You’re probably living a life you cannot afford. Some people are doing well, but 80% of them are not. They’re becoming broke. They have EMIs and debt, and then they do stupid things to rectify stupid things. It’s a rabbit hole."

He called peer pressure to show off 'terrible, obscene, criminal', the actor added, "I don't know if this is the way forward for youngsters, but grow a spine, have character."

Earlier this year, Zayed had also shared his plans to make a comeback although he has not revealed much about his project. It will be interesting to see how the actor manages his acting projects and business interests.