Breaking News
As Mumbai air quality worsens, citizens ask why no ‘poor air alerts’ like rain or floods
Dongri: Brave mother and 11-year-old son beat back burglar, foil robbery attempt
Western Railway updates: Congested Prabhadevi station gets a major overhaul
Mumbai: Drive safe in the New Year, traffic police will be using satellites to catch violators
Maharashtra: Government wants builders to set up waterproof telecom control center in new buildings
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Zayed Khan owns staggering Rs 1500 crore net worth higher than Allu Arjun and THESE contemporary actors

Zayed Khan owns staggering Rs 1500 crore net worth higher than Allu Arjun and THESE contemporary actors

Updated on: 28 December,2024 11:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Zayed Khan who donned the role of Lucky aka Laxman with long hair in Main Hoon Na has reinvented himself as a successful businessman by surpassing many contemporary actors in net worth

Zayed Khan owns staggering Rs 1500 crore net worth higher than Allu Arjun and THESE contemporary actors

Zayed Khan (pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article
Zayed Khan owns staggering Rs 1500 crore net worth higher than Allu Arjun and THESE contemporary actors
x
00:00

Actor Zayed Khan debuted with 'Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne' but gained popularity through his role Lucky in Main Hoon Na alongside Shah Rukh Khan, his only box-office hit. Despite his career going downhill, Zayed transitioned to business ventures and reinvented himself as a successful businessman. He has surpassed the wealth of many of his more successful acting contemporaries. 


Zayed Khan's acting career and his transition to business


Zayed is the son of Sanjay Khan and nephew of Feroz Khan. He began his career at the age of 22, in the year 2003. Films like Dus, where he played a supporting role worked very well. However, he failed as a solo lead. He had 10 flops between 2005-2012, including Fight Club and Mission Istanbul. His last film, Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene, released in 2015 also flopped at the box office. He made a comeback on TV with Haasil, by that time, he had done 15 films, of which 13 crashed, one was average, and one hit.


Zayed smartly diversified his career by using his savings and earnings to venture into business. Over the years, he invested in various startups and businesses and put his business management degree to good use. As per ET Now, the actor has an impressive net worth of Rs 1500 crore.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Zayed Khan neither confirmed nor denied the figure, but chuckled at it. If the figure is accurate, it would place Zayed above several stars of this century like Ram Charan (Rs 1300 crore), Ranbir Kapoor (Rs 550 crore), Prabhas (Rs 400 crore), and Allu Arjun (Rs 350 crore). 

Zayed Khan's financial advice for youngsters

In the interview, the actor also shared a piece of financial advice. The Dus actor said that one should 'live within their means'. He added, "There is a saying, ‘If you can afford a Ferrari, buy a Mercedes, and if you can afford a Mercedes, buy a Fiat’. We are in the age of social media, where your image is… You’re probably living a life you cannot afford. Some people are doing well, but 80% of them are not. They’re becoming broke. They have EMIs and debt, and then they do stupid things to rectify stupid things. It’s a rabbit hole."

He called peer pressure to show off 'terrible, obscene, criminal', the actor added, "I don't know if this is the way forward for youngsters, but grow a spine, have character."

Earlier this year, Zayed had also shared his plans to make a comeback although he has not revealed much about his project. It will be interesting to see how the actor manages his acting projects and business interests.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

zayed khan main hoon na Allu Arjun ranbir kapoor bollywood bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK