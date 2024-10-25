Zayed Khan shared that Zidaan once had a severe respiratory attack in London, which put his life in danger. Watching his son go through so much led Zayed to struggle with depression

Main Hoon Na actor Zayed Khan recently opened up about his son Zidaan’s tough battle with a serious respiratory issue that affected him through most of his childhood and teenage years. In a recent conversation, Zayed shared that Zidaan once had a severe respiratory attack in London, which put his life in danger. Watching his son go through so much led Zayed to struggle with depression.

Zayed Khan opens up about son’s brush with death in London

He talked about this with his Main Hoon Na co-star Amrita Rao on her YouTube channel, Couple of Things – Amrita Rao I RJ Anmol, where he said, “My elder son Zidaan had a very big respiratory problem at the age of 3. We were in London when he had a particularly bad attack. He came to me and said, ‘Papa help me, I can’t breathe.’ My wife is very strong when it comes to dealing with medical emergencies, and she immediately called an ambulance, which arrived in 15 minutes. It was a life-and-death situation.”

He continued, “The nurse nodded at us, indicating that he wasn’t sure if Zidaan will survive. He took out an adrenaline injection and asked for my permission to inject it into Zidaan. I have to credit the healthcare system in London—they immediately called four doctors from all over the city to the hospital. They were prepared to do surgery, where they would have had to cut his throat if the steroids didn’t work. We were in so much agony because there is nothing worse than the thought of losing a child. Thankfully, after a couple of hours, the steroids started working, and they didn’t need to proceed with the surgery.”

Main Hoon Na (which means "I'm Here") is a 2004 Hindi movie directed by Farah Khan and produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment. It was Farah's first time directing a film. The cast includes Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, and Zayed Khan, along with Kirron Kher, Murali Sharma, Kabir Bedi, Boman Irani, and Naseeruddin Shah. The story follows Major Ram Prasad Sharma, who goes undercover as a college student to protect a general's daughter from a dangerous ex-soldier.