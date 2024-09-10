In an interview, Zayed Khan revealed the one reason why Shah Rukh Khan would get upset with him during Main Hoon Na shoot

Zayed Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Main Hoon Na

Listen to this article THIS is why Shah Rukh Khan would get upset with Zayed Khan during Main Hoon Na shoot x 00:00

Zayed Khan shared the screen space with the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, in his second film, 'Main Hoon Na'. 'Main Hoon Na' is one of the most loved Shah Rukh Khan films. Zayed had recently opened up about working with Khan. While calling SRK an "ocean of insight," the 44-year-old actor recalled how SRK helped him prepare for a long monologue in the 2004 film.

ADVERTISEMENT

In conversation with Rohit Roy for RiteBite Max Protein TV, Zayed shared that SRK always comes well-prepared. The actor stated, “Shah Rukh Khan is well-prepared. He is an ocean of insight. When you are with him, you don’t feel that he is pressurizing you to perform as well as he is. What he is doing is, he is always observing and he is giving you his best back.”

Zayed Khan recalled rehearsing with Shah Rukh Khan

“There was this lovely moment when I was doing this scene where I had to give a long monologue when SRK’s character comes and he has a father and I don’t. It was my first time doing a scene with Kirron Kher and Shah Rukh Khan. Farah was helming the film, Manikandan was taking care of the camera. I messed it up about three times. When you mess up a dialogue or scene, you can see the energy drop, as if people are losing hope and faith in you,” he added.

Zayed further revealed that SRK came to him and asked if he would like to rehearse with him. Zayed stated, “I remember, Shah Rukh Khan came to me very sweetly. He said, ‘You want to do the lines and rehearse with me?’ I said, ‘Yeah man, I would really like that.’ And, we went to a room, and so sweetly, he rehearsed with me, and I came out there. He said, ‘Just do it your way, don’t do it the filmy way.’ And I went out there, I started to get goosebumps, and I went for it. I remember after the shot got cut, everyone went quiet, and then they started clapping.”

Why Shah Rukh Khan used to get upset with Zayed Khan?

In the same interview, Zayed revealed the one reason why SRK would get upset with him. He revealed, “We used to play video games. He is a full-on game geek. He used to hate the fact that I used to beat him in FIFA 2000. At night, after pack-up, we used to play the whole time. He would make me play until he won.”

'Main Hoon Na' is a 2004 Bollywood action-comedy film directed by Farah Khan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao, and Zayed Khan.