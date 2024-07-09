Zayed Khan shares video of 16-year-old son wearing his 'Main Hoon Na' jacket: 'Nostalgia struck me like a lightning bolt'

Zayed Khan shared a video of his son Zidaan donning his jacket from the film ‘Main Hoon Na’ as seen in the song ‘Chale Jaise Hawayein’.

Zidaan wearing Zayed Khan's jacket from Main Hoon Na

Actor Zayed Khan, who has been away from the big screen for a while now, took his Instagram followers down memory lane with a video featuring his elder son Zidaan. The ‘Main Hoon Na’ star shared a clip of the 16-year-old donning his jacket from the film ‘Main Hoon Na’ as seen in the song ‘Chale Jaise Hawayein’.

Zayed wrote, “Hello world, time has a strange way of communicating,! found my OG Chale jaise hawayie jacket!! And made my son Zidaan wear it just for fun! Heaven behold Nostalgia struck me like a lightning bolt! So there it is everyone my Og jacket from MHN for my opening sequence for MHN! Love and gratitude always!”

For the unversed, the Farah Khan directorial 'Main Hoon Na', which was released in 2004, also featured actors Shah Rukh Khan, Amrita Rao, and Sushmita Sen. In the film, SRK essayed the role of an army officer, Major Ram Prasad, while Zayed played the role of his brother Lakshman Prasad Sharma "Lucky".

Zayed married his high school sweetheart Malaika Parekh in 2005. The couple have two sons - Zidaan, who was born on 18 January 2008, and Aariz born on September 22, 2011.

Looking back on his career, Zayed Khan admits he wishes he had done a few things differently. After a brief run in the movies, the actor tried his hand at television with ‘Haasil’ in 2017, but went missing from the screen a year later. “I took a step back from acting [then] as I got into family mode. I shouldn’t have detached myself completely from acting; it wasn’t the smartest move. To earn those stripes again takes a lot, and that was a lesson I learned,” Khan told Mid-day, adding that finding his way back in has been tougher, this time around. “There is so much more competition and professionalism today. Actors bring so much to the table now. Just because you have access to people doesn’t mean that you get the opportunity.”

He understands that the language of cinema has changed dramatically in the past few years. This knowledge led him to launch his banner, Hungry Wolves Entertainment to back stories that resonate with him.