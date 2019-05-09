Talaq, not qubool, says Bhiwandi woman to husband

national

Despite triple talaq being criminalised by the apex court last December, a Bhiwandi-based woman received a WhatsApp message from her husband declaring talaq. The police are yet to register an FIR in the matter.

The woman, with a four-year-old son, though shocked at her husband's sudden message, has decided to fight it out. Nadim Shaikh and Aarzu Shaikh got married in 2014 by choice.

"We were happy together for a year but he soon began beating me. He would often return home drunk and beat me. He even began staying out for two-three days at a stretch of late," said Aarzu, adding that her husband, an engineer, hadn't come home for a month now and "has sent me this talaq message."

"The Bhoiwada police have taken down my written statement," she added. "It is a family matter and we will thus send a notice to her husband and try to first save their marriage through our domestic cell," an officer of the Bhoiwada police station said.

