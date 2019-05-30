Explosion of CNG tank led to BEST bus fire near Gokhuldham market, Goregaon

national

Explaining the cause of the fire to the BEST bus, the report said such incidents could happen even due to a small spark in the vicinity

File pic

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking's inquiry report of the May 3 Goregaon bus fire has come out with unlikely suspects though it states that the pressure gauge of the bus's CNG tank burst, which is considered to be a very rare instance. However, BEST chairman Anil Patankar has said he wants black boxes and panic buttons on buses to warn passengers of such incidents.

Explaining the cause of the fire, the report said such incidents could happen even due to a small spark in the vicinity. "The bus's tank was full and it had completed just one trip. Sparks from food vendors, cigarette butts, hot silencers or even mobile phones can aggravate such fires, and in this case it was a jalebi vendor in the vicinity," said A S Lad, chief works manager.

Lad said BEST manufacturers had also been asked to examine the bus and they were awaiting a report. To a query from committee member Sunil Ganacharya on the deteriorating condition of buses, Lad admitted BEST's financial condition had affected the mid-life rehabilitation schedule of buses in the fleet, and that the vehicles were being done up as per requirements at local body workshops.

The incident

Passengers had a narrow escape when the bus burst into flames while on a run near Gokuldham market bus stop in Goregaon around 7.20 am on May 3. The CNG kit exploded and the vehicle caught fire. The bus was proceeding from Goregaon East station towards Nagri Niwara Prakalp at the time. Passengers said they heard a loud noise after which three of them, the driver and conductor jumped off.

