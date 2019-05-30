Granddaughter takes 97-year-old woman for first prom; internet in tears
97-year-old Helen, who just attended her first prom night ever was named honorary prom queen and had the best time of her life, courtesy, her granddaughter Julie Huddon
Age is no bar and 97-year-old Helen Danis truly proves that age is just a number when she attended her first ever prom night at the age of 97. Helen, a grandmother attended prom night and she had a ball, all thanks to her granddaughter Julie Huddon.
As per sources, nearly eight years ago, Helen did get the chance to attend her high school's senior prom but back then she couldn't afford to do so due to her financial status.
"I couldn't keep up with the kids. I didn't really fit in. We were in the middle of a depression and money was scarce." reports NBC 10 WJAR. It was Julie, her granddaughter, who helped Helen to materialise her dream in 2019.
Look who had a BLAST at her first prom ever! 97 year-old Helen Danis! @NBC10 pic.twitter.com/Ci9Zf7xLZp— Sam Read (@NBC10_Sam) May 25, 2019
Julie, a student of Pilgrim High School, in Warwick, Rhode Island, sought special permission from her principal and requested him to allow her grandmother to attend the prom night. And when Helen came to know about the same she was elated!
#UPDATE: Helen Danis, 97, of West Warwick, went to her first prom Friday night and was named honorary prom queen. Check out her dance moves! @NBC10_Sam has the story: https://t.co/f9ahmIK1Vp pic.twitter.com/nr7v2Ww0H6— NBC 10 WJAR (@NBC10) May 26, 2019
What happened at the prom night will leave you speechless and emotional. Julie said that her grandmother Helen had the time of her life. She further revealed that they managed to cover many things that her granny wanted to do back then. They even made her sit on Santa's lap for the first time in December.
At the prom night, after her granddaughter, Julie gave her a massive promposal, Helen danced her heart out at the party and had the time of her life. Julie even got a crown for her granny and penned a heartfelt note asking her to be her date to the prom night.
This sweet gesture by Julie towards her granny has left us emotional and has definitely won our hearts.
