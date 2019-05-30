Mumbai: Jewellery goes missing from City Co-Op Bank's safe in Dahisar

crime

Tawde also filed a police complaint. Neurkar told mid-day, "The bank has conducted an internal inquiry. Now that a case has been registered, we will fully cooperate with the police in the investigation."

Representational picture

The police have registered a case against the branch manager of the City Co-Operative Bank Ltd, Dahisar after an inspector accused him of misplacing the jewellery he mortgaged for a Rs 4 lakh loan. In his complaint filed on Saturday, 47-year-old Pramod Tawde said the jewellery was worth Rs 12 lakh.

According to the complaint filed at the MHB police station in Borivli, Tawde mortgaged his wife's ornaments against a loan on December 21, 2017. On March 26 this year, he went to the bank to pay his monthly installment when branch manager Santosh Neurkar informed him his jewellery was missing from the bank's safe, said the police.

Neurkar told Tawde that a few days ago he gave the master key to his staff and does not know how the jewellery went missing. The manager told Tawde that the bank had initiated an internal inquiry and until then he does not have to pay interest on the remaining loan amount.

