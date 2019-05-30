Mumbai: BMC chief finds way to fix Hindmata issue

national

AS the absence of a Tree Authority panel has blocked the work on augmentation of the storm water drain at Hindmata, the most flood-prone area in city, the civic body has decided to implement the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The Bombay High Court had, on May 15, refused to vacate a stay on the working of BMC's Tree Authority that has the power to approve cutting of trees for projects.

This had led to a delay in the work at Hindmata, where about 50 trees need to chopped to construct a 2,500-meter storm water drain network. BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi has directed the implementation of the Disaster Management Act, under which the civic body can start work after informing HC.

"With the tree authority panel not in place, many projects are on hold. And, with monsoon around the corner, we need to fix the Hindmata issue so the commissioner has asked additional municipal commissioner Vijay Singhal to implement the Act. However, HC will have to be informed first." Singhal was unavailable for comment.

