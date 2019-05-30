Twitterati celebrate Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony

national

Narendra Modi is set to take oath as the Prime Minister of India for the second consecutive term today. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy at the function.

Pic courtesy/Twitter

Narendra Modi, who decimated the Opposition to lead his party BJP to a landslide win in the recent Lok Sabha election, has become the first prime minister in nearly 50 years to win a majority in consecutive polls. The 68-year-old stalwart leader is set to take oath as the Prime Minister of India for the second consecutive term today. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy at the function.

Born on September 17, 1950, Modi, the three-time Chief Minister of Gujarat (2001-2014) fought and won the 2014 general election to become Prime Minister. With the 2019 Lok Sabha poll victory, he has become the first Prime Minister outside of the Congress to win two consecutive terms with a full majority since 1971. This time around, the BJP rode on muscular nationalism, national security and a strident anti-Congress plank under the leadership of Modi to storm back to power with 303 seats in the Lok Sabha. Netizens took to the social media platform to share their joy and excitement ahead of Narendra Modi's swearing-in.

From Siachen, the soldiers congratulated Modi and said the country is now safe.#ModiSarkar2 pic.twitter.com/Lz5nhXN0Oz — Shraddha singh (@shraddha_singh7) May 30, 2019

Love him

Hate him

But you can't Ignore Things he accomplished for India amidst opposition from enemies with (Congress, Commies + other Anti-Nationals incl Pakistan).



Only an Honest Dabbang Virat RSS Pracharak could have done this#ModiSarkar2 #ModiSarkarDobara #ModiSwearingIn pic.twitter.com/JqNOWu1NZj — Raman (@being_delhite) May 30, 2019

From PM Modi paying his tributes to Gandhi ji who helped India getting freedom. Also went to war Memorial to salute the brave warrior who laid down their lifes for India.paid tributes to Atal ji, the creator of BJP. What BJP is today is bcuz of one man Atal ji.#ModiSarkar2 pic.twitter.com/OOGOASrLJc — Karan Gupta (@GuptaKaran971) May 30, 2019

Its quite painful to be far from mother's love. This man hardly visits his mother not more than handful of times.

A true patriot which INDIA have in present day politics.

Wishing our beloved PM @narendramodi ji best luck to achieve his targets for the coming term.#ModiSarkar2 pic.twitter.com/IPpAJdTax6 — Santh Kumar (@santhgogikar) May 30, 2019

30 May, 2019...”Main Narendra Damodardas Modi, Ishwar ki Shapath leta hun.......” - the words majority is dying to hear Again ..7 pm .Journey of New India ð®ð³ begins for Vision 2022,.....2047 ,,,, Jai Bharat , Vande Mataram #ModiCabinet #ModiSarkar2 #modi2begins @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/CvUbgf6A3S — Narayan.singh.parmar (@Narayan96059094) May 30, 2019

What a wonderful cartoon.. which is really stand with reality. #NamoAgain #ModiSarkar2 pic.twitter.com/pprxwEv8qy — Atul Kumar Kushwaha (@UP_Silk) May 30, 2019

Often termed as the 'People's Leader', Prime Minister Modi, a brilliant orator, is known for his powerful personal connect with the people on the ground. In the just concluded mammoth elections, Modi plunged headlong into campaigning, addressing 142 rallies and conducting four roadshows. The election results showed that the BJP gained 21 new seats. The BJP, which won 282 seats in 2014, improved its tally by notching up 303 seats. Along with its NDA allies, the number swelled to 353 in the 543-member Lower House of the Parliament. Ever since Modi became Prime Minister his party has formed governments in Assam and Tripura and has emerged as a force to reckon with in states like Odisha and West Bengal. On the foreign policy front, his initiatives have realised the true potential and role of India on the world stage. He began his term in office in presence of all heads of States of SAARC Nations. His address to the General Assembly of United Nations was appreciated by many.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates