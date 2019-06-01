Shiv Sena weighed down by heavy industries, again

national

Was expecting more Cabinet portfolios this term but got just one, and one it hates

When will the Shiv Sena stop getting the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises in the BJP-led Union Cabinet? The question has been doing the rounds ever since Sena MP Arvind Sawant was given the portfolio on Friday.

The nondescript ministry has remained with the Sena, albeit without its full approval, in past NDA governments too. Anant Geete, the heavy industries minister during Modi's first tenure, had initially refused to take charge. However, joining the office with much reluctance, Geete had said in 2014, "We were not annoyed but we wanted to have a portfolio that is better related to public".

Before Geete, Sena MPs Manohar Joshi and Subodh Mohite headed the ministry. But back then, Sena had more representation in the Cabinet. Sena leader Manohar Joshi was also the Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004.

Brief rebellion

In 2014, the BJP-led government had promised the Sena more berths in the Cabinet during an expansion or a reshuffle, but the party decided to reject the offer and go on the warpath against its ally. The clash between the allies escalated when, following a conflict during the state assembly polls, Sena president Uddhav Thackeray declared that Geete will quit from the Union Cabinet.

Although, Geete finished his tenure as the two allies mended their relations ahead of the general elections this year. The Sena went on to become the biggest ally in NDA with 18 MPs after the results were announced on May 23, hoping for more berths and lucrative ministries.

However, not much came its way when Modi formed his team on May 30. Sources said the Sena could have followed in the footsteps of Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar and Apana Dal chief Anupriya Patel, who rejected BJP's offer of a symbolic representation in the Cabinet. Allies were given a minister each.

The Sena was offended by the portfolio allocation and there was resentment among party members. "Mr Modi has been generous in giving allies the ministries that they held in his first regime," a senior Sena MP told mid-day. Thackeray is likely to express his unhappiness to the BJP leadership as he expected ministries that would help the party connect with masses, added the MP.

Everything's alright?

However, Sena MP and senior spokesperson Sanjay Raut told mid-day, "We are not upset, but satisfied with whatever has been given." BJP leaders Girish Mahajan and Sudhir Mungantiwar also said there was no resentment in the Sena over portfolio allocation. "The ministry has a great scope for work. Senior leaders like (late) Vilasrao Deshmukh also held the portfolio. We know for sure that the Sena is not upset. And, if it is not happy, the party members can definitely talk to the BJP leadership," said Mahajan.

Mungantiwar said the ministry was equally important as and the projects under it add to the country's economic growth. "Sawant is a brilliant and hardworking man and I'm confident he will take the department to new highs," he added.

