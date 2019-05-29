Eight booked for attempting to rape differently-abled woman, killing her son

crime

The accused alleged that the accused barged into her temporary residence at night on May 12 while she and her son were asleep and tried to rape her, the police said.

Representational image

Jaipur: Eight persons have been booked for allegedly attempting to rape a 28-year-old differently-abled woman and killing her son in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said on Wednesday. The woman, who worked in a brick kiln owned by four of the accused, lodged an FIR on Monday at the Nadbai police station, they said.

She alleged that the accused barged into her temporary residence at night on May 12 while she and her son were asleep and tried to rape her, the police said. They strangulated her eight-year-old son when he tried to intervene, they said. The complainant further alleged that the accused threatened her with dire consequences so she could not report the crime before the last rites of her son, they added. "Based on the woman's complaint, we have registered a case of attempt to rape and murder and under relevant sections of the SC/ST Act," deputy superintendent of police, Bharatpur (rural), Parmal Singh Gurjar, said. No arrests have been made so far and an investigation is underway, he said.

In another incident, a 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped at a school in Punjab's Sangrur district. The alleged incident took place in Dhuri town when the girl accompanied her mother to school for a parent-teacher meeting. According to reports, the girl was playing in the park when school helper cum conductor lured the girl and taken to a room, where she was brutally raped. The victim's mother was attending the meeting when the crime occurred.

The incident instigated widespread protest in Punjab against the school management and the local administration. The matter came to light when the girl complained of abdominal pain after reaching home. The girl again complained of pain the next day. The mother of the victim took her to a hospital following which it was confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted.

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates