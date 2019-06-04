Mumbai: 14-year-old girl leaves home with Rs 5,000 to meet Tik Tok star in Nepal

national

After speaking to the cop for 30 minutes, the girl said she was in the Gorakhpur Express, reaching the Khandwa junction

The girl and her parents with PSI Ashwin Mane

Within eight hours on Saturday, the Mumbai police rescued a teenager who had allegedly left from home to meet her favourite TikTok star in Nepal. Police said they were approached by the 14-year-old's parents after she disappeared from home on June 1.

The girl's mother found a note which read, "Mummy, I'm leaving the house. I'm fed up with Baba's (father's) behaviour...You can bear everything, but I cannot... Don't worry, I haven't left from home to settle down with a boy. I can handle myself and go anywhere. You please take care. I know I'll always miss you, but I am helpless. I'm doing this because of Baba... Love you."

Her mother approached the cops after reading this and an FIR was registered against an unknown person under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC.

An officer said, "One of her friends said she is a fan of TikTok star Riyaz Afreen and might have left to meet him in Nepal," said a police officer. Cops started scanning Riyaz's location and also looked up CCTV footage from railway stations.

Meanwhile, cops tried calling her. When they finally got through to her, PSI Ashwin Mane began convincing her to come back home. After speaking to the cop for 30 minutes, she said she was in the Gorakhpur Express, reaching the Khandwa junction. Mane asked her to alight there and go to the local RPF office. The cops contacted RPF and asked them to keep her in their custody. Mane continued speaking to her and the girl agreed to get off the train at Khandwa, where RPF took her in their custody.

Mane and her team rushed to Khandwa and brought the girl back home. The girl told mid-day, "I am a fan of Riyaz and wanted to meet him. But, my father doesn't like it if I speak to boys." The girl's father said, "One of her friends told her Riyaz is in Nepal and also showed her how to go there. So, she took Rs 5,000 and boarded the train." Cops have counselled the girl and reunited her with her family.

Who is Riyaz?

Riyaz Afreen, 16, also known as Riyaz Aly, is a TikTok star from Bhutan. He is best known for his music and acting videos on TikTok.

