Mumbai: One dead, two injured as two cars collide near Mahalaxmi Racecourse

The accident occurred because the driver was trying to avoid another pedestrian

Pic/Ashish Raje

A Mercedes driver lost control of his car at 1 am near Mahalaxmi Racecourse and crashed into another high-end car which was coming from the opposite direction. The accident occurred because the driver was trying to avoid another pedestrian.

The Mercedes belonged to Chaitanya Lalit Adani. One man died and two others were injured in the accident. Rajendra Prasad Ram was a carpenter by profession and was going to the market to buy vegetables when a Volvo car and a Mercedes were trying to overtake each other and the Mercedes crushed Rajendra and rammed into the boundary wall of the racecourse.

The Volvo car belonged to the owners of Big Bazaar, Vijay Biyani. The driver was driving the car at the time of the accident. The Mercedes was driven by Adani himself.

Tardeo police have arrested Adani and further investigation is in progress.

