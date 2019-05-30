Mumbai Police on Twitter calls out to all adventure junkies in the city

national

Mumbai Police's initiative to share this post and create awareness about commuting safety is much needed to avoid accidents and deaths

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Mumbai Police

This new post by the Mumbai Police on the social media platform Twitter is a shout out to all the adventure junkies in the city to calm down. The Twitter account of Mumbai Police came up with a hilarious post linking the Hollywood action movie 'Mission Impossible' to compare the public transport scenario of Mumbai and we can totally relate to it!

Let stunts be for those doing it under expert’s supervision, showing some patience for reaching anywhere, need not always be an Impossible Mission. #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/Mcz0QL8gYS — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 30, 2019

It is no secret that taking public transport like a bus or a local train in Mumbai is full of challenges and adventures. The local trains and the BEST buses being the life-line of the city often witnessed commuters hanging out or performing stunts which are not only dangerous but also life-threatening. Mumbai Police on Twitter captioned this post as, 'Let stunts be for those doing it under expert’s supervision, showing some patience for reaching anywhere, need not always be an Impossible Mission. #SafetyFirst' to describe the dangerous scenario of the commuters taking public transport. This post totally relates to the reality of the Mumbai life-lines and its commuters.

Recently, a 23-year-old Mumbai resident working on a contract with a railway power project company lost three of his toes while trying to board a train from the wrong side. According to the victim identified as Kiran Donde, his foot got stuck in the wheel of the train and he had to pull it off within seconds to save the rest of his body from going under the train. Mumbai Police's initiative to share this post and create awareness about commuting safety is much needed and we support it.

