Man, pregnant wife killed in road accident in Maharashtra

A man and his pregnant wife were killed in a road accident when a truck hit their motorcycle in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Monday, police said. The couple was on their way to a hospital when the speeding truck hit their two-wheeler at Gundewadi village, an official at Chandanzira police station said.

While the man died on the spot, his wife, who received serious injuries, was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed during treatment, he said. The deceased were identified as Yogesh Ganesh Bodkhe (25) and Pooja Yogesh Bodkhe (22) were residents of Janphel Misal village in Bhokardan tehsil, the official said. The truck driver was arrested and booked under relevant sections, he added.

In another incident, two people died and 12 were injured in a crash on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. A group of 20 people from Vasai was on its way to Mahabaleshwar for a picnic when the minibus rammed into the back of a luxury bus. The minibus driver, Shekhar Rohidas Kamble (51), and one passenger, Joseph Manvel Serejo (62), died on the spot. Four others — Jayprakash Vartak (28), Alfiya Joseph Serejo (23), Preeti Gonsalves (25) and Nonrat Joseph Serejo (60) — were caught between the seats and are seriously injured. All the injured victim were taken to MGM Hospital, Kamothe, by the State highway police

Subhash Pujari, an assistant police inspector from State highway police stated, “We had to break open the door of the minibus to enter the vehicle. The four passengers who were seriously injured were stuck between the seats. To remove them safely without causing further injuries, we dismantled the seats and took the victims out.”

