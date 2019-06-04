Mumbai doctor's suicide: Crime Branch wants custody of three accused doctors in Payal Tadvi case

national

Crime Branch says there are too many holes in Dr. Payal Tadvi's death case at the moment and will tell court they need custody to fix them

Hema Ahuja, Ankita Khandelwal and Bhakti Mehare are currently in judicial custody. PIC/BIPIN KOKATE

The Crime Branch, which is probing the suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi, is all set to seek custody of the three accused doctors - Hema Ahuja, Ankita Khandelwal and Bhakti Mehare - from court. The Sessions court has sent the accused to judicial custody till June 10, resulting in the crime branch getting no time to interrogate them. The crime branch will plead before the court about the need to cross verify all the facts and claims made by eyewitnesses.

Dr Payal Tadvi, a second year student of gynaecology, in Nair Hospital committed suicide in her hostel room on the night of May 22. The Agripada cops had arrested three of Payal's seniors based on allegations made by Payal's family about caste-based harassment and ragging. On May 30, the probe was transferred from Agripada police station to the crime branch. Soon after the transfer, the Sessions court sent the accused to judicial custody, rejecting a request by the crime branch for police custody.

The crime branch visited the hostel room in which Payal had committed suicide to understand the sequence of events. "We have gone through the statements of all the eyewitness and Payal's close friends. But we need to get more inputs about many aspects," said a crime branch officer on condition of anonymity. "For that, we need custody of the accused to corroborate the facts as well," the officer added.

The crime branch will move a plea in the Sessions court on Tuesday demanding custody of the accused. "We are in the process right now. If everything goes well, then we will move court on Wednesday, otherwise on Thursday," the officer said. "There are lots of blank spots in the case yet. Such as the presence of the accused while opening the door to Payal's room, and the disappearance of all the three after the incident by switching off their phones. It's crucial to get custody of the accused to make a watertight case," he added.

