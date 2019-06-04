Declare internal assessment marks, state board tells junior colleges

national

Following disappointment and anger over low marks in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), the state board has asked all junior colleges to declare internal assessment marks to candidates.

With several students unhappy with their overall marks, there are huge crowds at the Mumbai Division office of the Maharashtra State Board in Mumbai to either submit a re-evaluation application or to seek further clarity on the results. The board, however, in a circular on Monday has asked all junior colleges to show internal marks to students at college levels so that there will be clarity among students and parents.

While on the one hand state education minister has issued a statement stating that the work of re-evaluation will be done on war footing so that new marks are out by the time of admissions, on the other, the state board's Mumbai Division office has come out with this circular.

Secretary of the board's Mumbai Division, Sharad Khandagale, said, "The internal assessment marks which include practical and oral examination taken in colleges are not mentioned separately in mark sheets. Several students who are approaching us with disappointment over low marks are asking if their colleges failed to submit internal assessment marks. That's why we have issued the circular."

