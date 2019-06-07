Gadchiroli blasts: Elderly parents worry about future, as slain sons' wives get compensation

national

While the widows of the 15 QRT commandos slain in a Maoist attack on May 1 in Gadchiroli each got cheques of Rs 50.50 lakh, parents and families of the commandos wonder if they will be looked after

Slain jawan Agraman Rahate. (Right) Reshma, widow of slain commando Agraman Rahate, with her children and mother-in-law, Nirmala

The next of kin of the 15 QRT commandos attached to Kurkheda police station, Gadchiroli, who were killed in the Maoist attack on May 1, have been paid cheques of R50.50 lakh last week. The widow of the civilian driver of their vehicle, Someshwar Singnath, was also given a cheque of Rs 2 lakh, while his aged parents got a cheque for Rs 50,000. The owner of the vehicle, Nandkumar Gahane, was given a cheque of Rs 1 lakh.

Each of the jawan's families is entitled to another Rs 58 lakh, which will be given to them upon submission of a legal heir certificate and other documents. The state government had announced compensation of Rs 1.08 crore to the families of each of the jawans who were killed on May 1, when the state was celebrating Maharashtra Day.

Families worried

While most of the families were happy with the government gesture, many of them are also concerned about the fate of their elderly parents, as they doubt if their daughters-in-law who received the money, would look after them. One such apprehension was expressed by Ashish, 29, the younger brother of commando Agraman Rahate, 34, who stays in Arni village, Yavatmal. According to Ashish, Agraman gave home his entire salary and supported his education. He wanted to appear for the MPSC examination. "I wanted to join the police force, but after my elder brother was killed, I am rethinking my decision. Agraman left behind his wife Reshma, 29, and daughters Gargi, 4, and Arushi, 18 months," he added.

'Sister-in-law got the money'

Ashish fears that Reshma, who has got the money, will not stay with them and look after their mother as Agraman would have. Reshma is very clear that she doesn't want to take up a class 4 job, as she would not be entitled for a better pay packet, and therefore she is determined to complete her graduation and then apply for a state government job, which is promised. Ashish said, "My sister-in-law would want to secure the future of her children with the money. I am certain that she will go back to her parents' house and in that case my aged mother wont have any source of income." Ashish thought he would be entitled to a government job, but the authorities told him only his sister-in-law or her children are entitled to it.

Relative does not comment

Most of the other families of the slain jawans had similar concerns. The widow of Kishor Bobate, Lina, holds a BA degree and is hopeful of getting a government job soon. Speaking to mid-day, Manik Banare, a relative said, "We have received the first part of the entire amount that the state government had announced. We also received the last salary for April and will continue to get the salary till Kishor would have turned 58 years old. We will also get R58 lakh once the documents are submitted.' Asked if Lina would continue to take care Kishor's parents Yeshwant, 58, and Shewanta, 55, he preferred not to comment.

'Parents are second beneficiaries'

A senior police officer attached to Gadchiroli police head quarters said, "As per norms, the benefits usually go to the widows of our police personnel who lay down their lives fighting Maoists. The elderly parents are considered secondary beneficiaries, and therefore out of R1.08 crore, some portion (approximately around R5 lakh per jawan) will be given to them so that even they get some financial support in their old age."

Rs 5 lakh

What the elderly parents are entitled to from the compensation

Rs 1.8 cr

The compensation announced to each family

