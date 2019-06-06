results

SSC Result 2019: Maharashtra 10th Results to be out at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to declare Maharashtra 10th Result 2019 or SSC Results 2019 on their official website mahresult.nic.in. However, the official website might face technical glitches which will lead to delays in checking the SSC Maharashtra Result 2019 online. In order to make the process smooth for the students, you can check Jagran Josh. The steps to view the Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2019 are simple and the students can view their respective result by providing the requisite information in the allocated fields i.e. roll number/hall ticket number, name, and date of birth.

Steps to check Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2019

Visit the maharashtra10.jagranjosh.com

Enter admit card/hall ticket details in the allocated fields

Click on the 'Submit' button to view Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2019

Download and save your Maharashtra 10th Result 2019

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education was established in 1965 as an autonomous body under Maharashtra Act No. 41 of 1965. The duties of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education include conducting the HSC and the SSC Examinations in the state of Maharashtra. The MSBSHSE conducts the HSC and the SSC Examinations twice a year and around 14 lakhs students appear for Maharashtra Board SSC and more than 17 lakh students participate in the Maharashtra Board HSC. There are 30,000 plus schools under its jurisdiction, divided into 9 divisions across the state.