Mulund society secretary booked for animal cruelty

The complainant claims several residents of the society have seen him kick the puppies

The puppy was tied to a trunk and rescued by the residents of the society. Pics/ Rajesh Gupta

The Mulund police have filed an FIR against the secretary of a housing society on charges of animal cruelty. The secretary, identified as Jitu Chandani, allegedly ill-treated the animals and took away six of the 13 puppies that loitered around in the society.

FIR registered

The FIR was registered after a few residents of the society in Yogi Hills in Mulund filed a complaint on Saturday when six of the 13 puppies went missing last week. They searched for them for about 10 days and found two puppies tied to a trunk nearby.

Jitu Chandani

"While we were rescuing the two puppies, five unknown persons tried to stop us. They said they have to relocate the puppies as they have become nuisance to other members of the society," said Chandrakant Shah, another resident.

Sweepers and watchmen who worked at the society put the lives of the animals at risk for money on Jitu's instructions, alleged Mayuri's advocate Deepika Suhanda. Jitu, too, has been seen harassing the stray dogs.

"On May 11, when I was at the society gate feeding the puppies, secretary Jitu Chandani came to me and questioned me for feeding the stray dogs. He asked me to not feed the dogs," said Mayuri Harish Gala, 27, a resident of the society. She alleged that many residents of the society have seen him kick the puppies.

Last year, a few of the puppies were found to be poisoned, alleged a veterinarian. The Mulund police registered the FIR on Monday against Jitu and five unknown persons under relevant sections of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

After the FIR was filed, the secretary and the chairman of the society sent a letter to Mayuri's owner, asking him to instruct her against feeding the strays. "We request you to ask your tenants to avoid feeding stray dogs in the society, otherwise the society will take necessary actions as per by-laws," read the letter.

