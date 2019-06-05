Anand Mahindra's tweet on 'Behave like animals' is winning the internet

national

Anand Mahindra recently tweeted a picture a unique signboard in a forest which read, 'In the forests and mountains, animals do not leave trash, humans do and this is the best thing on the internet today'

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Anand Mahindra

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently shared a heart touching post on the social media platform, Twitter of a unique signboard in a forest which read, ‘In the forests and mountains, animals do not leave trash, humans do. Please behave like animals’. He even posted a quirky caption with the picture stating, ‘When angry with my behaviour, my mother used to say “Stop behaving like an animal.” (Jaanwar ki tarah!) I wish I could tell her today that I was behaving virtuously!’.

When angry with my behaviour, my mother used to say “Stop behaving like an animal.” ( Jaanwar ki tarah!) I wish I could tell her today that I was behaving virtuously! ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/AB87GzBHwy — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 2, 2019

This unique sign board is located at Edakkal Caves, Wayanad. People were amazed by the post and flooded his Twitter wall with their opinions supporting the post. This post gained tremendous support, likes and even has been retweeted. Anand Mahindra's tongue-in-cheek humour, has cracked up many on social media but this time it has struck a sensible cord stating a fact unknown to many.

Anand Mahindra often shares funny posts with his 7 million Twitter followers. Recently, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter once again to share a picture of a huge road roller sporting a rather unsuitable advertisement. The picture shared by Mahindra showed a flyer stuck to the road roller's huge wheel proclaiming an offer for a body massage for just 499 bucks. He also captioned it saying, "Hilarious. After this massage, you'll never need another one; it'll be a permanent remedy for all ailments.

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates