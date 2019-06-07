Mumbai: Man falls off train near Borivli, saved by motorman of passing train

national

The commuter, Lakhan Panchal works as a relationship manager at a private bank. He was on his way to work when he went overboard between Kandivli and Borivli stations

Representational image

A man who had fallen off a running train got quick medical help because of the motorman of a passing local train.

The commuter, Lakhan Panchal works as a relationship manager at a private bank. He was on his way to work when he went overboard between Kandivli and Borivli stations on Thursday. The train which Panchal got on was on his way to Churchgate.

The motorman of the oncoming train, Amol Choudhari spotted the man fall off from a distance of about 1.5 km. Choudhari said that he was piloting his train at a speed of 60 kmph. He told The Times of India, "I brought down the speed and applied emergency brakes. I stopped the train right at the spot where the young man had fallen." Choudhari was motoring the 8.29 am Dadar-Virar fast local train.

Choudhari also said that the man was breathing even while he was in a semi-conscious state. "Luckily, a gang man was at work along the tracks nearby. I requested him to help me lift the man and we got him into one of the compartments," said Choudhari.

After the train resumed its journey, the motorman and guard alerted the station master at Borivli and also reported the matter to the control room. Panchal got medical assistance at Borivli railway station.

Gajanan Mahaputkar, public relations officer of Western Railway said the railway administration will reward Choudhari. "After all, our motorman Amol Choudhari has done a commendable and humanitarian job while doing his duty."

Top news stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates