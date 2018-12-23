BJP MLA booked for alleged involvement in govt contractor's murder

crime

A government contractor was shot dead at his residence here on Saturday and police have booked the BJP MLA from Goshainganj for his alleged involvement in the crime, officials said.

However, the BJP legislator, Indra Pratap, has denied any role in the killing. The contactor, Ajay Pratap Singh (40), was killed at his residence in Kaushalpuri Colony around 4 PM, police said. Ajay's father Rajkumar Singh alleged that Pratap was behind the killing of his son.

Rajkumar filed a complaint with police alleging that Pratap had been demanding extortion money from his son and had threatened to kill him if he failed to pay up. Faizabad Superintendent of Police Anil Singh said Pratap and two unidentified persons have been booked for murder under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Pratap told PTI he had "no connection with the incident". "It is a case of suicide and is being given a political colour. I demand a high-level, unbiased inquiry into this matter," he said.

