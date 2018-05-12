Search

BJP President Amit Shah to visit Goa on Sunday

May 12, 2018, 19:55 IST | PTI

His visit assumes significance amid a long absence of state's ailing chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who is abroad for treatment

BJP president Amit Shah will be on a day-long trip to Goa on Sunday and meet party MPs, MLAs and other key state leaders besides its allies, according to a party statement on Saturday.

His visit assumes significance amid a long absence of state's ailing chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who is abroad for treatment.

The opposition Congress has been raising the issue of his absence, claiming that it has affected governance.

According to the party statement, Shah will attend several meetings and address its workers later in afternoon. A coalition of parties led by the BJP is in power in the tiny coastal state.

