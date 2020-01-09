BJP releases video featuring celebs who support CAA, NRC

After Deepika Padukone visited students and teachers who were protesting against the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University, BJP took to Twitter to release a video which features celebs from Bollywood and TV industry who support the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register for Citizens.

In the video, Singer Shaan, actors Ranveer Shorey, Tanisha Mukherjee and TV actor Amar Upadhyay extended their support to the CAA and NRC.

The BJP wrote, "The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 does not affect any Indian citizen. Watch what the artists have to say about CAA."

The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 does not affect any Indian citizen.



Watch what the artists have to say about CAA. #IndiaSupportsCAA pic.twitter.com/Bn8exkC1HC — BJP (@BJP4India) January 8, 2020

Actors like Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, Richa Chadha voiced their criticism against the Act. According to the Act, people from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come to India till December 31, 2014, from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan due to religious persecution there will be given Indian citizenship.

