BJP tops political advertisers chart on Google, rival Congress ranked 6th

Political parties and their affiliates have spent Rs 3.76 crore on advertisements since February 19, 2019, according to the internet giant's Indian Transparency Report released on Thursday

A BJP supporter during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: The BJP has topped the chart of political advertisers on Google with an advertisement spent share of around 32 percent, while its rival Congress is ranked sixth with a meagre 0.14 percent share.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the top advertiser with a total advertisement expense of Rs 1.21 crore, accounting for around 32 percent of the total advertisement expenses on Google, it said. Congress was ranked sixth with total expenditure on an advertisement of Rs 54,100 on Google. BJP was followed by Andhra Pradesh's Jagan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party, which spent a total of 1.04 crore on advertisements, according to the report.

Pammi Sai Charan Reddy, another advertiser, spent Rs 26,400 to promote YSR Congress Party candidates. Pramanya Strategy Consulting Private Limited, which was promoting the Telugu Desham Party (TDP) and its chief Chandra Babu Naidu, was ranked third with an advertisement expenditure of Rs 85.25 lakh, the report said.

Digital Consulting Pvt Ltd, another entity that also promoted Naidu and his party, was ranked fourth with total spending of Rs 63.43 lakh. Google blocked advertisement of four of 11 political advertiser due to a violation of its ad policy, it said.

