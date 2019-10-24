Bandra West assembly constituency Results 2019: BJP's Ashish Shelar wins by 25,000 votes
Ashish Shelar received about 74,816 votes, while arch-rival and three-time corporator Congress's Asif Zakaria received 48309 votes.
The counting of votes for the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections are underway. According to the Election Commission, early trends showed the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in the lead. While the saffron alliance is leading in the state, in Mumbai, minister of school education, sports, and youth welfare of Maharashtra and BJP leader Ashish Shelar is seen taking a huge lead over his rival and Congress leader Asif Zakaria.
Thank my Vandre West constituency residents 4 the resounding vote in favor of continued development ! Gr8ful 2 Hon PM @narendramodi ji , Party President @AmitShah ji & CM @Dev_fadnavis ji @ChDadaPatil ji , Udhavji @RamdasAthawale ji 4 their inspirational leadership & guidance !— Adv. Ashish Shelar - à¥²à¤¡. à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¶à¤¿à¤· à¤¶à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤²à¤¾à¤° (@ShelarAshish) October 24, 2019
Ashish Shelar, who is the sitting MLA from Bandra West constituency and was leading with a margin of 25 thousand votes won the Bandra-West seat by defeating Congress' Asif Zakaria by 26,507 votes. Ashish Shelar has received about 74,816 while his arch-rival and three-time corporator Asif Zakaria received 48309 votes, reports PTI.
A screengrab of the counting from the Elections Commission official website
The Bandra West constituency, which is one of the most happening suburbs in Mumbai and home to celebrities witnessed a key battle between Senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar and Congress leader Asif Zakaria. The 47-year-old BJP leader, who originally hails from Sindhudurg moved to Bandra with his parents during his younger days.
Shelar took his first step into politics when he joined the BJP. He contested the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and was elected as a corporator from Khar West ward no 77. Post which, he rose through the ranks and carved a name for himself to become one of the prominent faces of politics in Maharashtra.
He contested the 2009 Assembly Elections against longtime MLA and sitting corporator Baba Siddique but lost the election by a lower margin. But in 2014, he defeated Baba Siddique by a margin of over 20,000 votes.
On the other hand, Zakaria is a three-time Municipal Councillor of Ward no. 101 Bandra (West). His uncle Rafiq Zakaria was a veteran politician of the Congress party, while his brother Arif Zakaria is an actor by profession.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Politician and advocate Ashish Shelar, who previously served as the Mumbai President of the BJP will be seen taking over Congress's Asif Zakaria in the upcoming state Assembly elections. Shelar, who is currently the sitting MLA of Bandra (West) constituency will take on Congress' three-time corporator and local leader Asif Zakaria
In photo: Ashish Shelar enjoys a vacation with his family.
-
The 47-year-old BJP leader, who originally hails from Sindhudurg moved to Bandra with his parents during his younger days. Shelar took his first step into politics when he joined the BJP. He contested the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and was elected as a corporator from Khar West ward no 77 after whihc, he rose through the ranks and carved a name for himself to become one of the prominent faces of politics in Maharashtra.
-
In picture: BJP leader Ashish Shelar and MNS chief Raj Thackeray share a hearty laugh at an event in Vile Parle.
-
After finishing his Bachelor's degree in Science B.Sc from Parle College, Ashish Shelar went on to complete a five-year LLB course from Advani College. Shelar, who is a qualified legal practitioner married Pratima Dalvi, who is also an advocate by profession. The couple has a son named Omkar
In picture: Ashish Shelar is all smiles for the camera with his wife Pratima and son Omkar.
-
Shelar was also elected as the Vice President of the Mumbai Cricket Association on June 17, 2015.
In the picture: Ashish Shelar strikes a candid conversation with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor
-
Before being elected an MLA in 2014, Ashish Shelar had fought the 2009 Assembly Elections from H West Bandra assembly seat against longtime MLA and sitting corporator Baba Siddique, but lost the election by a lower margin.
In picture: Ashish Shelar greets Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Motoshree in Bandra, Mumbai
-
In the 2014 Assembly Elections, Ashish Shelar was elected an MLA from the Bandra West constituency which is also known as Vandre west assembly. Shelar defeated sitting MLA and Congress leader Baba Siddique by a margin of over 20,000 votes
In picture: Ashish Shelar files his nomination papers for as a BJP candidate for the Bandra West assembly constituency
-
In picture: Ashish Shelar interacts with Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari after attending the latter's swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai
-
In June 2019, the BJP leader was inducted into the state council of ministers under the Devendra Fadnavis government. Shelar was appointed as the Minister of school education, sports, and youth welfare of Maharashtra
In picture: Ashish Shelar greets Home Minister Amit Shah after assuming charge as Cabinet Minister under Devendra Fadnavis government
-
In picture: BJP leader Ashish Shelar enjoys playing the drums at Navratri celebrations in Malad!
-
BJP leader Ashish Shelar will be facing stiff competition from Congress leader and three-time corporator Asif Zakaria, who is at present the sitting corporator of Bandra West constituency and hails from a well-to-do family. His uncle Rafiq Zakaria was a veteran politician of the Congress party, while his brother Arif Zakaria is an actor by profession.
-
The three-time corportaor who has never contested the Vidhan Sabha elections will be seen taking on sitting MLA and education minister of Maharashtra, Ashish Shelar. A few days ago, Zakaria filed his nomination papers for the Bandra West assembly constituency. He was accompanied by former MLA Baba Siddique and former MP Priya Dutt.
In picture: Asif Zakaria poses for a picture with the residents of Perry Cross Road, Bandra
-
In picture: Asif Zakaria submits his nomination papers for the Assembly Elections from the Bandra West assembly constituency, While sharing the pictures of him filing his nomination papers, Zakaria captioned the pictures saying: Look forward to continuing my work with the citizens of Bandra, Khar, and Santacruz.
-
Locals says Asif Zakaria has worked towards the dveelopmen of the area: From making Pali Hill a zero-garbage area to proposing cycle track on Carter Road, voicing problems of his constituency in the BMC to making his constituency litter-free.
In picture: Asif Zakaria is greeted by a woman from his constituency during one of his padayatra
-
In picture: Asif Zakaria walks out of the collector's office after filing his nomination papers for the Assembly Elections
-
Asif Zakaria, who is currently the Municipal Councillor of Ward no. 101 Bandra West is also a resident of Bandra. The Congress leader is seen actively taking part in community events and voicing his opinions.
In picture: Asif Zakaria interacts with BMC officials from the Garden department for the improvement of Joggers Park, Bandra
-
During the heavy showers in July 2019, Zakaria was seen visiting his constituency's disaster control room and taking stock of his ward by coordinating with the BMC ward officers
-
In picture: Zakaria takes stock of St. Paul Road and St. Francis Road along with BMC officials and local residents in order to solve the waterlogging issues faced by the residents
-
After filing his nomination papers, Asif Zakaria began his election campaign by doing door-to-door campaigns and padayatras in his constituency.
In the picture, Congress leader Asif Zakaria attends the blood donation camp arranged at Bhabha Hospital in Bandra
-
In picture: Zakaria poses for a picture with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi after an interactive session during the latter's visit to Mumbai
-
DELETE
Bandra, which is one of the most happening suburbs in Mumbai and home to celebrities will witness a key battle in the upcoming state Assembly elections, as Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ashish Shelar, minister of school education, sports, and youth welfare of Maharashtra and will take on Asif Zakaria, local corporator and Congress leader. Here's a look at their political journey. (Photos: Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, Ashish Sheler and Asif Zakaria)
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Assembly Election Results 2019: Counting for Maharashtra and Harayana begins today