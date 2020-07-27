Black panther, leopardess caught in one frame; Tweeple call them 'eternal couple'

Photographer Mithun said that he actually shot the rare leopard couple in the winter of 2019. Pic/Twitter Mithun H

A stunning picture of a black panther and a leopardess in one frame has taken netizens by surprise. The stunning pictures were captured by Bengaluru-based wildlife photographer Mithun H, who managed to capture the rare leopard couple in Karnataka's Kabini forest, after a long wait.

Recently Mithun shared the picture of the black panther and the leopardess on Instagram with the caption, "The Eternal Couple." Since being shared, the picture has delighted netizens. Speaking to IANS Mithun said, "I shot this panther couple photograph in Kabini forest, waiting six days for this glorious moment." The photographer, Mithun Hunugund, has also worked with National Geographic in the past.

In his post, Mithun said the rare leopard couple, Saaya and Cleopatra, have been courting for 4 years now. He said that it's a sight to behold whenever they are together. "This was shot on a surreal winter morning when a single Deer alarm led me to this breathtaking sight," Mithun said in his post. The picture has gone viral, mesmerising both wildlife enthusiasts and common people.

In the picture, one can see both the panthers looking to their right, directly into the lens, with the female panther in the front and the majestic black panther behind. Talking about the couple, Mithun said that in the courting pairs generally, it is the male who takes charge and moves around with the female following close behind. "But with this couple, it was definitely Cleo who was in charge while the Panther followed," he said.

Although the picture was released a few days ago, Mithun said he actually shot the rare leopard couple in the winter of 2019, either in November or December. Giving more insights the 31-year-old photographer said, "I have been visiting Kabini for the last 15 years and following big cats, leopards, and tigers individually. This black panther has come into our lives since 2015."

In his interview, Mithun H said that he had been following the journey of the black big cat since it first appeared five years ago. The wildlife photographer said that he has been tracing the journey of how the big cat pairs up with females in the jungles of Kabini. But did you know how he shot the Saaya and Cleopatra?

Mithun said that he managed to click the black beast from his safari vehicle as nobody is allowed to deviate from the safari route or alight from the Forest Department vehicle. Talking about the breathtaking shot, he said, "We have to be fortunate to see it." He further said that animals in Kabini are wild and free, and more scared of humans than those animals in a setting like Bengaluru Zoo.

Kabini forest is located in Nagarhole Tiger Reserve (NGT) and is home to animals including tigers, panthers, wild dogs, elephants, sambar, spotted deer, barking deer, sloth bears, wild boars, common langurs, bonnet macaque and a variety of reptiles and birds.

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news