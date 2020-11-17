Black Widows Trailer: Watch three powerful women take over the world

ZEE5 recently announced a power-packed female and male lead cast for its 8th international adaptation of popular Finnish show 'Black Widows'. Now, the platform has exclusively released the trailer of the web series giving the audience a glimpse into the devious world of three Black Widows.

Set in a picturesque backdrop, Black Widows follows the female leads as their not-so-perfect lives implode when they decide to put an end to their abusive and unloving husbands. As three women fake-mourn the death of their husbands, they not only share a common secret, but they decide to take over the world as their life gets a new meaning.

Check out the trailer:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 Premium (@zee5premium)

But amidst their new life, a cop tails their pasts and a husband returns from the dead to unveil the ultimate truth. Will the truth end the new life of the three widows?

Directed by Birsa Dasgupta and produced by Big Synergy Media Ltd & Namit Sharma, the show is a quirky drama that includes an array of talented ensemble cast from Mona Singh (Veera), Swastika Mukherjee (Jayati), Shamita Shetty (Kavita), Sharad Kelkar (Jatin), Raima Sen (Innaya Thakur), Parambrata Chattopadhyay (Pankaj), Aamir Ali (Eddie), Sabyasachi Chakraborty (Barry Singh Dhillon), Shruti Vyas(Rinku), Faisal Malik (Bhole) and Shaheb (Ramiz).

As an early Christmas treat, 'Black Widows' premieres December 18 on ZEE5.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news