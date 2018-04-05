Blackbuck poaching case: Here's the jail time the actors might have to serve if found guilty

Yesterday, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam reached Jodhpur ahead of today's hearing in the blackbuck poaching case



Salman Khan

Yesterday, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam reached Jodhpur ahead of today's hearing in the blackbuck poaching case. Salman was spotted leaving Mumbai in a private jet from Kalina's Gate No 8. Sisters Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma accompanied him.



Saif Ali Khan

Sallu returned from Abu Dhabi, after wrapping up Race 3, hours before he took off for Jodhpur. The stars have been accused of blackbuck poaching in 1998 during the shooting of Sooraj Barjatya's Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999).



Sonali Bendre

Saif Ali Khan, Neelam and Sonali Bendre's lawyer said, "If they are found guilty then there is equal punishment for all. Maximum punishment will be for six years & minimum one year."



Tabu

The Jodhpur Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on March 25 under Jodhpur District Presiding Officer Devkumar Khatri issued the date for the judgment in the 20-year-old case.



Neelam

The actors have been charged under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

