Blackbuck poaching case: Nurse who helped deliver Salman Khan visits temple for his release

The nurse, who helped deliver Salman Khan visited a temple in Indore and prayed for his release in blackbuck poaching case. Rukmani Bai, who is also known as Salman's third mother, was working at Indore nursing home when the actor was born there on December 27, 1965.

Soon after the news of Salman's conviction came in, Bai visited a Hanuman temple in Indore and wished for his early release. The actor was sentenced to five years in prison on April 5 after being held guilty of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' in 1998.

The actor is currently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail.

