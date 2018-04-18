Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan can travel abroad

Weeks after conviction in blackbuck poaching case, the court allows Salman Khan to travel abroad for his Da-Bangg shows in Nepal, Canada and US



Out on bail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, Salman Khan was granted permission to travel to the US, Canada and Nepal on Tuesday by Jodhpur Sessions Court judge Chandra Kumar Songara. The decision came after he submitted a plea to travel to four nations.

The actor's case was presented by senior advocate Mahesh Bora after brief arguments by public prosecutor Pokar Ram. He will reportedly be travelling to the international destinations from May 25 to July 10. Salman Khan was granted bail in the poaching case on April 7 after being sentenced to a five-year jail term. He spent two nights in jail following the court's verdict, before being granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

District and Sessions Court Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi had then asked Salman Khan not to leave the country without the court's permission. The superstar has now started shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's period drama, Bharat, which will also feature Priyanka Chopra.

