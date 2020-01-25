Blanket order against invoking NSA will create chaos, says SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it was not possible to issue blanket orders restraining authorities from invoking the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against people protesting the enactment of the CAA. The top court said that the NSA could not be allowed to be misused but added that there cannot be a general command as public properties are being burnt during the protests and it may be organised. A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee refused to entertain a plea challenging the imposition of NSA in few states as also in the national capital.

"We are of the opinion that general writ will not lie in this case. We cannot invoke powers under Article 32. We agree that the NSA should not be misused but there cannot be a general command. This will create chaos," the bench said.

Petitioner-advocate M L Sharma said that anti-CAA protests are going on peacefully in Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi and other places and states should not be allowed to invoke the stringent law against the protestors.

"You show us a specific instance, where it has been done. We cannot issue a blanket order. If a general direction is passed it will create chaos. Properties are being burnt and that may be organised. We don't know the antecedents of people," the top court said. Sharma persisted with seeking relief saying that people protesting peacefully may be booked under the law and the court should protect them. To this the bench said, "If a person is involved in violence and involved in say 100 criminal cases. Then what would government do. Will not the government act?"

154

No. of citizens who have urged President to act against CAA protesters

80

No. of Muslim leaders who have resigned from MP BJP

CAA might be taught in Lucknow varsity

In the midst of the ongoing protests against the amended citizenship law, Lucknow University's Political Science department has proposed including the issue as a topic in its curriculum, drawing flak from the BSP.

TN Oppn to launch anti-CAA campaign

The DMK-led Opposition in Tamil Nadu on Friday resolved to conduct a 'massive' signature campaign against the CAA, NRC and the NPR. While the CAA should be withdrawn, no efforts should be taken to prepare the NRC while the NPR activities should not be allowed in Tamil Nadu, DMK president M K Stalin said on Friday.

