Blast near Indian Embassy camp office in Kathmandu

A minor explosion took place near camp office of the Indian embassy in Kathmandu's Biratnagar on Monday night.

The Camp Office was targeted in the blast that occurred on Monday night at around 8:15 PM, District Police Office, Morang¿s Chief SP Arun Kumar BC informed.

"The wall of the Embassies Contact Office in Biratnagar has been damaged. The investigation is underway," BC informed ANI over phone.

"The blast has damaged the glasses of the house around the Office. We are accessing the damage and the reason behind the blast as of now we are not able to get a concrete reason and proofs to trace who is behind the blast. But we suspect the splinter group Biplab Maoist to have hand behind the blast,¿ he added.

No injuries have been reported.

