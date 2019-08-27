Mumbai: BMC agrees on providing psychological help to students

mumbai

There are over 1,192 shools run by the BMC where 2,97,076 students are taking education

After repeated demands from the teachers and corporators, BMC agreed to provide psychological help through professional counsellors to the students of civic-run schools. Though there isn't any post for a professional counsellor the BMC will float Express of Interest (EOI) and appoints NGOs and individuals on a contractual basis.

There are over 1,192 shools run by the BMC where 2,97,076 students are taking education. The students often came from economically week class. Corporator Dr Saida Khan demands professional help for the students in the education committee on August 13, 2018. "Private schools appoint councillors to help the student. BMC school students also need such help. Students often undergo through stress, anxiety, academic pressure, peer pressure and psychological fears where they need professional help and guidance," said Dr Saida Khan. Even teachers of civic-run schools raised the issue before the education committee many times. There are 30 to 40 students in each class. Teachers can't give attention to each child needs and even parents don't understand the seriousness of the situation many times. This often leads to absenteeism from school and ultimately affected child future, said in a written suggestion from Dr Khan.

The issue was also discussed in the education committee meeting on November 2018 and the proposal sent to the administration for feedback. Sainath Durg,e member of the education committee has raised the issue in the meeting. He had written a letter to the committee in which he mentioned that most of the students are from economically backward class and face many problems on the home front also. Its automatically affects there mindset.

While BMC agreed with the problems face by the students and need for professional help, there isn't any post of councillors in the BMC. In a written reply to corporator Dr Saida Khan's proposal, BMC commissioner mentioned that students face issues like anxiety, hyperactivity, lack of concentration, lower IQ, the problem with reading and writing. Councillor or psychologist/ psychiatrist can guide students and parents and help with the treatment. Though there isn't single post in the education department for councillor or psychiatrist, the BMC can float Expression of Interest and can appoint NGOs and individuals on a contractual basis as per the decision of education committee. The answer will be tabled in the meeting on Friday, August 30 where it will discuss.

